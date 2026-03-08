Ahmedabad: The blue wave is back at Motera, surging steadily towards the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium for another global final — the T20 World Cup summit clash.

But amid the swelling tide of Indian jerseys and tricolours, a lone voice from the opposition camp quietly acknowledged the reality —- New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner greeted fans back home with a heartfelt message before his side takes on an Indian team that has carried an unmistakable aura of inevitability through the tournament.

“I am not one for big speeches or rallying cries … but it’s fair to say we are a bit outnumbered over here — 1.4 billion Team India fans and all that … But it’s all good because we know back home you will have our backs,” he said in a message to Kiwi fans on X.

Santner knows what awaits his side in the cauldron on Sunday night.

The atmosphere around the venue is very different from November 19, 2023 when India clashed with Australia in the T20 World Cup final, and lost.

Back then, Ahmedabad had woken up unusually early for a 1 pm match start, and the city buzzed with nervous anticipation from as early as eight in the morning.

This time the final begins at 7 pm and the crowds started streaming in only late in the afternoon, giving the build-up a far more relaxed, almost celebratory feel.

There is another subtle difference from that last summit clash played here.

On that day, many fans had carried a hint of anxiety, wary of the formidable Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

This time, however, the sentiment appears markedly different.

Most supporters seem prepared for what they believe is the inevitable, an Indian victory, and possibly by a comfortable margin.

Partly, it is because of the grit and conviction the Indian team has shown throughout the tournament, backed by truly spectacular performances. It also has something to do with the opponent. New Zealand, despite their competitive pedigree, are a team Indian fans have long learnt to admire but not fear.

The Black Caps command respect but do not have the intimidating aura of Australia, and are seen as “nice guys”.

Among the thousands making their way into the venue were Tarun and Gautam, two tech professionals in their mid-20s working at a Bengaluru-based software MNC.

The duo had shelled out premium prices for both match tickets and hotel rooms just to witness the occasion.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” one of them said, shrugging off the steep costs.

Not everyone who planned to be here, however, could make it. With Dubai airspace temporarily shut due to the war against Iran, travel plans for many NRIs have gone haywire, disrupting what could have been an even larger overseas Indian presence in the stands.

As for the Kiwi fans, there is hardly any black shirt likely to be seen in the stands. Most will, however, be tuned to their television sets from 2.30 am Monday New Zealand time.

“Kia Ora Aotearoa,” Santner wrote on X, greeting supporters in traditional Maori style, a phrase that translates to “Hello New Zealand”.

“We get it. The match starts super early Monday morning. But set your alarm and get around us one more time. And if you are a bit late to school, pass on my message to your boss or teachers,” he wrote.

The skipper signed off hoping the team would be “home soon with some extra luggage.”

“Aotearoa” in Maori means the “land of the long white clouds”.

On Sunday night, India will hope those clouds over Motera turn decidedly dark for the visitors.