A careless beachside stunt in Goa quickly turned into a cautionary tale after a group of youths drove a Toyota Fortuner onto the shoreline to wash it, ignoring clearly stated coastal restrictions. What appeared to be harmless fun took a dramatic turn when a strong incoming wave struck the vehicle, pushing it off balance and deeper into the sand. Within moments, the SUV was stuck, unable to move as the tide worsened the situation. Curious nearby people gathered as attempts to free the vehicle failed, eventually requiring a crane to pull it out.

Here’s the viral video:

Stupidity in Goa over washing Fortuner at beach: Gujarat boys took their Toyota Fortuner onto the seaside to wash it for fun, ignoring beach restrictions. A heavy wave hit, car got swept away and stuck in sand. Later recovered with crane. Driver arrested by Goa Police. pic.twitter.com/Bp3YrmF093 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026

Authorities soon stepped in as the viral video surfaced rapidly, Goa Police arrested the driver for violating safety and environmental norms. The incident has reignited concerns over irresponsible tourist behaviour along Goa’s beaches, with officials urging visitors to respect regulations designed to protect both people and the fragile coastal ecosystem.