Rajnagar: A star attraction for visitors to Bhitarkanika sanctuary, albino crocodile Gori has been living a lonely life. This, however, is set to change as Forest Department scouts for a partner for her.

Regarded as a treasure for Bhitarkanika sanctuary, this amphibian is 46 years old. The authorities in past had brought several crocodiles, even from aborad, to give her a partner. But choosy Gori had rejected them all.

The Forest Department, however, hasn’t given up on her.

HR Bustard, an Australian zoologist, who set up the first artificial albino crocodile hatchery in the sanctuary, had collected 25 eggs from a crocodile nest at Kalibhadia island in the sanctuary and cultured them. Out of 25 eggs, 11 hatchlings came out. One hatchling was exceptional. Since its colour was white, Bustard christened it ‘Gori’.

Gori was kept at a separate pond for her special care. She attained puberty at the age of 11. Following the direction of Bustard, a crocodile of the sanctuary was released at the pond for mating. But Gori had rejected him. Instead of mating with him, she had turned hostile towards him, attacking him.

Then a crocodile from Hyderabad was brought along. She had also spurned his love. She had got so angry that, she had killed that male crocodile.

Then the forest department officials had brought an albino crocodile from Australia named Roetor. This time too, Gori rejected his advances, leaving the forest department officials a worried lot.

According to a recent development, upon the completion of crocodile census in Bhitarkanika sanctuary, a team of expert will collect information about Gori. It is learnt that the process of bringing a crocodile of Gori’s age from out of the sanctuary will start after the census. It will also to be found out if Gori will be taken out of the enclosed pond and released in the river in the sanctuary.

Worth mentioning, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during his visit to Odisha in 1984 had expressed his desire to have a glimpse of Gori. Honouring the Prime Minister’s wish, the amphibian was brought to Bhubaneswar in a special charter plane. Rajiv Gandhi was learnt to have got overwhelmed seeing Gori.

Gori again hugged limelight in 2010 when she was made the mascot of Youth Festival organised in Bhubaneswar. Now, it is in news again as the Forest Department searches for a male partner for her.

PNN