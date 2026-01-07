Los Angeles: Actor Sebastian Stan is in talks to join Robert Pattinson in DC Studios’ The Batman Part II.

It is not clear the character Stan, known for his role in The Apprentice and Marvel superhero movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, will play in the movie.

The long-awaited superhero sequel, directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to begin shooting this year for an October 2027 theatrical release from Warner Bros, reported Variety.

Pattinson took on the role of the Caped Crusader in 2022’s The Batman, which earned USD 772 million at the worldwide box office.

Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have written the second part, which will see Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Barry Keoghan returning.

Other than Stan, actor Scarlett Johansson, who played the role of the Black Widow in a series of Marvel movies, has also joined the DC Studios’ movie.

Stan was last seen in the MCU’s “Thunderbolts”. He will next appear in “Avengers Doomsday” and in the thriller “Fjord”.