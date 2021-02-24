New Delhi: Taking note of the around four-hour-long ‘trading halt; on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SEBI has directed the bourse to carry out a detailed analysis of the incident and submit its report to the regulator at the earliest.

In a statement, the capital market regulator has also told NSE to explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site.

“SEBI has advised NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the ‘trading halt’ witnessed at NSE today and also explain the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site. SEBI has asked NSE to submit its report at the earliest,” it said.

SEBI noted that it was informed by NSE that trading was halted at 11.40 a.m. on Wednesday due to “issues with the links with telecom service providers”.

The regulatory said it was in constant touch with NSE officials and continued to monitor the situation closely.

NSE was also advised to keep the market participants updated with the evolving developments, it said.

The “trading halt” continued till 3.30 p.m. In view of the exceptional situation arising out of the trading halt, it was decided to extend the trading hours from 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. at the NSE, BSE and MSEI, said the SEBI statement.

