Khurda: In a bid to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection in Khurda subdivision, the district administration Sunday imposed Sec-144 at all Shiva shrines of the subdivision ahead of Hindu Shravan month and beginning of Bol Bom season.

“Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till July 31 keeping in mind the upcoming Shravan Mondays and Kaudia Yatra,” subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Ashok Kumar Behuria informed.

The order says that all the Kaudias (Bol Bom devotees) have been asked not to carry water from religious places, walk on public roads in procession and pour water at shrines.

All religious congregations have been prohibited till July 31, 2020, the order adds.

It may be mentioned here that in the month of Shravan, Bol Bom devotees pick up water from different river ghats and walk down to Shiva temples for Jalalagi ritual. They often queue up in long lines right from the wee hours of Sunday night to get their water poured on Lord Shiva.

That said, with the fresh notification, entry of devotees to shrines in the area such as Khurda Sadar, Jankia, Nirakarpur, Tangi, Baghamari, Begunia, Bolagarh, Banpur, Balugaon, Tangi, Bolagarh, Banpur, Chilika, Balugaon and Banpur among others have been banned.

PNN