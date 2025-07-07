Balasore: A partially charred body of a woman was recovered from inside a house at Kadramahadev area under Town police station in Balasore Sunday. The deceased was identified as Madhusmita, wife of Himanshu Shekhar Padhi, a local businessman.

The deceased woman’s family has filed a written complaint alleging murder by setting her on fire. Police registered a case (159/25) and launched an investigation with the help of a scientific team. The deceased’s husband Himanshu has been detained for questioning, police said.

The couple had their wedding anniversary Sunday. However, the deceased’s parents were left shaken after her in-laws reportedly informed them that she had committed suicide by setting herself on fire. When her family members arrived, they found her half-burnt body near the toilet inside the house and immediately alerted the police.

PNN