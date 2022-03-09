Kendrapara: The State Election Commission has directed Kendrapara district collector Amrut Rituraj to initiate major penalty proceedings against the BDO-cum-Election Officer of Marshaghai block for gross negligence in duties during panchayat elections, official sources said Wednesday.

The SEC direction came following the District collector’s recommendation to initiate action against the errant BDO of Marshaghai Block.

Rituraj has brought to the notice of the State Election Commission the gross negligence committed by the BDO-cum-Election Officer of Marshaghai block in duties during the poll of Booth No-4 of Jalapoka GP under Marshaghai block and recommended disciplinary proceedings against the BDO.

A re-poll was organized in Booth No-12 of Bangalpur GP, Booth No-1 of Bhagabanpur GP under Garadapur block in which during the counting of votes, as many as 20 more votes were found from ballot box against the total polling.

Pradeep Kumar Khandei, the PEO of Marshaghai block, who was appointed as Sector Officer in booth no-4 was placed under suspension March 1 last for his negligence in discharging his duties and violating the instructions of SEC.

UNI