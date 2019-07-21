Bhubaneswar: The second Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) began at 9:30am Sunday. The second examination is held for filling up the vacancies in B.Tech (Engineering) and for lateral entry to B.Tech, B.Pharma, MCA, and LE-MCA in various engineering colleges.

The test is being conducted in 31 centres across 20 cities of the state. As many as 17, 679 candidates have applied for the second OJEE.

The examination was held in two sittings. The first sitting was held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am while the second sitting started at 12pm and concluded at 1pm. The syllabus for the examination is the same as given in ‘OJEE 2019 Information Brochure’.

The result of the examination will be declared July 25.

The candidates can download their Rank Card between July 25 and July 27, official sources said.

The first round of seat allotment for Special OJEE will be published July 30 and document verification will take place August 1 and 2. The final allotment of seats will be done August 3.