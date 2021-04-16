Google Chrome is the most used Internet browser in the world.

However, many people do not know some of its special features.

Let us tell you about the secret features of Google Chrome which you have not yet used or not know about.

Guest Mode: If you want to keep your Internet browsing a secret, then you can use its guest mode. For this, you can go to your Google account avatar on the browser and click on guest mode.

In-built scanner: In Google Chrome there is also an in-built scanner using which you can scan the system and remove virus. To scan, go to Settings and choose the Advanced option. After this, click on the reset and clean-up option to scan the virus.

Send Your Device Option: Using the Send Your Device option, you can also use the Open tab on your computer or laptop in your phone. For this, you will have to right-click on the URL after which you will have to click on Send Your Device.

Cast Option: Through the cast option you can use your browser tab on your Chrome cast device. With the cast option you can also access OTT apps like YouTube. To use this feature, you have to click on the three dots on the right side where you can find the cast option.

Along with this, Google had also introduced a special feature in January 2021 through its blog, in which users will be able to hide notifications during screen sharing on Google Chrome browser.