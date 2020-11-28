Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur district administration Saturday clamped Section 144 of CrPC around several temples of the district in a bid to avoid congregation of devotees ahead of Kartik Purnima scheduled to be observed Monday.

Keeping the possibility of congregation at temples across the district on occasion of Kartik Purnima which may lead to further spread of COVID-19, the administration has clamped the prohibitory orders.

The imposition of Section 144 will remain in force from November 28 to 30.

Jagatsinghpur district Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra informed this in a tweet.

The temples where the restrictions are imposed include Maa Sarala Temple at Kanakpur, Gada Kujang Jagannath Temple, Sidha Jagannath Temple in Jagatsinghpur, Madhuban Jagannath Temple in Paradip, Grameswar Temple at Panchapalli, Sarabanta Jagannath Temple at Sahadabedi, Shree Brundaban Bihari Jew in Erasama, Garoi Jagannath Temple, Nilakantheswar Temple at Korua, Gothada Matha at Gothada, Chandapura Jagannath Temple, Muchkunda Mahadev Temple at Somanath Hat, Alana-II Jagannath Temple in Nuagaon, Dhyankund Jagannath Temple in Biridi, Gatanath Mahadev Temple at Bionla, Gorekhnath Temple and Bije Kerekera in Raghunathpur area.