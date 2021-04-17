Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during night curfew hours.

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi announced this, issuing an order Saturday.

The prohibitory orders will be in force in police commissionerate limits between 9:00pm and 5:00 am.

“There will be restriction on movements during the period. However, essential workers exempted specifically will be allowed movement on production of identity document issued by their respective organisation for bonafide official work,” the order stated.

For strict enforcement of the night curfew announced by the state government to break the chain of COVID-19, the commissionerate police is learnt to have made arrangements like putting up barricades, roadblocks and night patrolling.

Notably, weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh such as Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri began Saturday. There will be night curfews in these districts on weekdays from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am.

PNN