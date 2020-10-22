Bhawanipatna: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection during ‘Chhatar Yatra’ which is celebrated at Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi district on the occasion of Durga Puja, Section-144 will be imposed in the town.

This information was given by the District Collector Gavali Parag here Thursday. Entry of any people from outside the town and gatherings has been banned from midnight October 23 to midnight October 25. He however said people with medical/emergency needs and mediapersons with Valid ID will be allowed to enter the town during the two days.

Message of the Collector and District Magistrate, Kalahandi regarding observation of "Chhatara Yatra" of Maa Manikeswari. pic.twitter.com/5V1cRIYX0A — DM KALAHANDI (@DmKalahandi) October 22, 2020

Order under sec 144 of CrPC to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus during the upcoming season of "Durga Puja" & "Chhatar Yatra" and to ensure safety of life of general public of Kalahandi district. pic.twitter.com/iieRQhbvHO — DM KALAHANDI (@DmKalahandi) October 22, 2020

Movement and gathering of people will be restricted to four persons at any point of time in the town from October 23 to October 25, said Parag. The order shall remain in force from 12.00 (midnight) of October 23 to 12.00 am (midnight) of 25.10.2020. All the Executive Magistrates, officers, officials of essential service departments carrying valid ID proofs/movement pass shall be exempted from the purview of this order.

The collector said any person contravening this order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of IPC. Parag also urged people to celebrate the Durga Puja at their homes. Live telecast of the ‘Chhatar Yatra’ will be shown by various social media platforms belonging to the district administration and some news channels, he added.

PNN