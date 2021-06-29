Srinagar: Security has been strengthened around vital installations across Kashmir in view of the threat posed by possible drone attacks. This information was shared by the valley’s top cop Vijay Kumar here Tuesday.

“Yesterday (Monday), the general officer commanding (of Chinar Corps) chaired a meeting which I attended. The security has been strengthened around vital installations and along the Line of Control (LoC),” Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir told reporters here. He was responding to a question about the steps taken by security forces to counter the threat posed by possible drone attacks.

“A meeting was held day before yesterday with representatives from all security forces including the Army, CRPF, BSF, Air Force and NSG. We have done the preparations… It is a very serious threat, a technological threat which will be dealt technologically,” asserted Kumar. “We have done deployment in this regard. Because it is of strategic importance, we cannot share further details,” he added.

Kumar said a drone was seized by police this morning from the city and an FIR has been lodged.”We are taking action in this regard,” he informed.

The security measures have come in the wake of twin blasts inside a defence installation in Jammu. The blasts are believed to have been carried out using drones.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was Tuesday given the charge of investigation into the attack.