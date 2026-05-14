Imphal: Security forces arrested six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits from two districts of Manipur, police said Thursday.

All the arrests were made Wednesday.

Security personnel apprehended the self-styled ‘founder chairman’ of the KCP (PWG) along with four other active cadres of the outfit from Langol area in Imphal West district, a police officer said.

A 24-year-old member of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) was also arrested from the Lilong Chajing area in Thoubal district for his alleged involvement in a bomb explosion in the state, he said.

The UNLF (P) had signed a peace agreement with the Centre in 2023. However, its members continue to be arrested for alleged involvement in criminal activities, the officer said.

Fresh violence had gripped Manipur Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district, officials said.

The northeastern state has witnessed the killing of at least 260 people and the displacement of thousands in violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.