Pune: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set ablaze a security guard of a private firm in Pune after the latter tried to stop him from urinating on a high-end car of the firm’s owner, police said Wednesday.

The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area here in Maharashtra.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Wayphalkar was on duty at the main gate of the firm. Kadam, who happened to be passing by, stopped his auto-rickshaw there and started urinating on the SUV belonging to the firm’s owner,” the official from Bhosari MIDC police station said.

When Wayphalkar objected to it, the auto-rickshaw driver got angry.

“Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze,” the official said.

The security guard received burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

