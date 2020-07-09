Daringbadi: After five Maoists were gunned down in back-to-back encounters with security forces in forested areas of Kandhamal district, the police administration has sounded a high alert in some areas including Daringbadi and Brahmanigaon police station areas Wednesday, in view of a possible backlash from the Left wing extremists.

Roads in Daringbadi and Brahmanigaon police station areas were blocked while the police have intensified vehicle checking at strategic places. Security arrangements were beefed up at vulnerable places.

Since Saturday night, combing operation had been intensified by security forces in Kihalguda forest. Four Maoists, including two women cadres, were gunned by the security forces during an exchange of fire in the same forest with seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Tuesday, the security forces had an exchange of fire with ultras. A team comprising personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the forest in Tumudibandha area Monday night.

Last week, a Maoist camp was busted and explosives were seized by security forces in Phiringia area.

During the Tuesday encounter, the security personnel busted a hideout where a group of 15 to 20 Maoists were suspected to be present.

According to SP Prateek Singh, many Maoists had fled the scene and disappeared deep into the forest taking advantage of darkness, but one ultra was shot dead. Two country-made guns, some ammunition, Maoist uniforms, bags and literature were found at the site.

The police were yet to identify the dead Maoist, who is suspected to be a member of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar (BNG) division of the banned CPI (Maoist).

One of the ultras was a state committee member of BNG division, having a bounty of Rs 20 lakh while two others including a woman carried Rs 4 lakh rewards each.

In the wake of back-to-back encounters in the district, the police have now sensed that the escaped Maoists could unleash violence and revenge.

Following a direction from the SP, a high alert was sounded in some parts of the district while police forces are fully on alert.

Police have intensified vehicles frisking at several places under Bramanigaon and Daringbadi police limits.

The police also focused their vigil on suspected people such as strangers and wounded people seeking treatment.

The areas where Maoists used to print posters and banners are under scanner, a senior police officer said.

PNN