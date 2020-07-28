Malkangiri: The Malkangiri district administration has tightened security across the district to avoid any untoward incident during the ‘Shahid Saptah’ (martyrs’ week) to be observed by Maoists till August 3.

The effect of the martyrs’ week which started Tuesday was partially felt in Maosit prone Malkangiri district.

Apprehending that the ultras might unleash some major offensives during the martyrs’ week following the killing of five Maoists in Kandhmal district, July 24.

The BSF, SOG, DVF and COBRA jawans have intensified combing operations in the Naxal-affected areas of the districts.

Notably, top-level Left-wing leaders like Benu gave a call to its cadres to observe the martyr’s week till August 3. The personnel are determined not to allow the Maoists to conduct any programmes.

Police check posts have been put up at all key entrance points into adjoining Maoist-infested districts. Vehicles are also being thoroughly frisked and police personnel have been asked to check unnecessary movements.

All entry points to Malkangiri district have been sealed while police have taken up picketing at strategic points.

More troops comprising SOG and CRPF jawans were rushed into the Swabhiman area where the Maoists are known to be having their hideouts, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari said. Police have also focused on the bordering areas of Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts.

Meanwhile, Maoists have put up posters and banners at different places and called for people to join the movement.

