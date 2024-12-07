Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping his wife’s neighbour’s 10-year-old son after she refused to meet him, officials said Friday.

The accused, Varun (25), was released on bail in August last year after he was arrested for kidnapping a 3-year-old in 2021, police said.

According to the boy’s father, the incident occurred Thursday evening when his son had gone out to play in a park in the Nathupur area and did not return home for a long time.

“When I searched for my son, I received a call on my mobile phone. The caller said that my son was with him. In exchange for returning my son, the caller asked to meet his wife who lived in my neighbourhood. I was surprised to hear the demand and moved to police”, the victim’s father said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered and an investigation was initiated. The police arrested the accused from the Sirhaul border and safely recovered the child, they said.

During the interrogation, Varun revealed that he lives in Noida but his wife lives in the victim’s neighbourhood and worked there. In a bid to meet his wife, who had previously refused, he kidnapped the child and made the demand to his father, police said.

PTI