New Delhi: The Election Commission Monday said authorities under its supervision are making seizures worth Rs 100 crore every day since March 1 in run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Commission said enforcement authorities have seized Rs 4,650 crore even before polling begins for the Lok Sabha elections and it is the “higher than total seizures” made in the 2019 polls

“With general elections 2024 underway, ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country,” it said in a statement.

Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs 4,650 crore to check money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday.

