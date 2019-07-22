Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin Monday said communication between the selectors and MS Dhoni will be vital as he enters the winter of his illustrious career amid speculations on retirement.

Speculations were rife that the two-time World Cup winning captain will announce his retirement from international cricket after India’s painful 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand.

However, on the eve of the Indian team selection for next month’s tour of the West Indies, Dhoni made himself ‘unavailable’ while ruling out immediate retirement.

Asked what is the best way when it comes to retirement of big players such as Dhoni, Azharuddin said, “A player wants to play, but selectors have to speak, how long he will play, how he will play, what will happen.

“About big player, the player is also taken into confidence and spoken to. I feel some decision will come. Otherwise, people will keep writing that (he) should retire, not retire. Because, no statement has come from Dhoni,” said Azhar.

While many experts believe Dhoni is a spent force, Azharuddin felt he can still continue if he has the drive and a body that is 100 per cent fit.

“My opinion is that if he is fit and playing well, he should play. If he is fit and performance is good, he can play. Sometimes what happens is, interest is lost after playing so much of cricket. If his interest is still 100 per cent, I feel, he is a good player and he should play,” he said.

“But, I just want to request him. Whenever he plays, he should play aggressively. Sometimes, reflexes slow down after certain age. But, Dhoni, it does not appear that the reflexes are slow. If he plays his natural game more, I feel that will be good for India.”