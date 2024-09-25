Bhubaneswar: The NSS bureau of Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) here organised a special self-defense campaign on the occasion of NSS Day. Around 150 students participated in the event. The event was aimed at raising awareness and equipping the participants with essential self-defense techniques, fostering a sense of security and confidence. The programme coordinator of NSS bureau, Sabita Dash and programme officer of Unit V Jitendra Naik conducted the event. Rosalin Dalai and Bishnu Narayan Mahapatra were also present on the occasion.

All the NSS volunteers of OUTR were present at the event, contributing to its success and demonstrating the solidarity and support within the university community for such initiatives. Registrar Renuprava Nayak delivered the concluding speech, highlighting the importance of self-defense skills for girls and commending the NSS team for organising the event.