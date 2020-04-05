Bhubaneswar: Amid the growing concern over the shortage of protective gear as COVID-19 -19 cases continue to rise both in India and Odisha, self-help groups (SHGs) in this state have manufactured over one million masks for distribution among people.

At least 400 SHGs – under the Odisha governments Mission Shakti programme – have come forward to make around 50,000 masks every day, as part of its efforts to help the Odisha government in its fight against the dreaded viral disease, a senior official said here Sunday.

“SHGs in Odisha have risen to the occasion to supply masks at affordable rates. Despite unfavourable circumstances, these women continue to contribute towards public health. This just goes to show their commitment to the people of Odisha,” said the official.

Some of these groups have also been visiting villages across Odisha to generate awareness on the disease and distribute cooked food among the poor, in the midst of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“With the help of district officials, these self-help groups have also set up temporary outlets to ensure steady supply of food grains, vegetables and fruits to the common people,” the official added.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also lauded the efforts of these SHGs. “It is heartening to see the all-round response of women, especially members of Mission Shakti Self-Help Groups, during this critical time,” Patnaik had recently stated.

