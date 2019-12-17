Jajpur: Body of a female college student who got washed away in Tantighai river in this district while clicking selfies Sunday afternoon was fished out from under a bridge Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as 17 years old Saita Begam, daughter of Sk Kalimuddin of Erabank village.

Villagers of Erada under Binjharpur police limits in Bari block first spotted the body floating on water under a bridge in their village. They immediately informed the police who reached the spot along with an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team. Thereafter the body was fished out.

The deceased’s family members were informed who reached the spot and recognised the body as that of Saita. Registering an unnatural death case, police sent the body for postmortem.

According to Saita’s family members, she and her cousin sister had gone to Tantighai river to take a bath. There Saita was clicking selfies. Her feet accidentally slipped leading her to fall into the river. The strong current swept her away giving little scope to her cousin to rescue her.

PNN