Daringbadi: An Anganwadi worker’s exemplary work in transforming an Anganwadi centre at Nilakandar Sahi under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district has earned her an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi August 15.

According to reports, Lily Pushpika Ekka who works at the Anganwadi centre in Nilakandar Sahi of Daringbadi has spread cheers among parents/guardians and villagers through her selfless and dedicated work as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

Her contributions in transforming the Anganwadi centre and in implementing a string of government programmes and schemes for the benefit and development of children have earned her wide appreciation from both the state and Central governments.

Due to her special efforts, kids feel encouraged to come to the centre on a regular basis. This is because she takes care of the tiny tots like her own children during their stay at the Anganwadi Centre.

She also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to attending pregnant women and women post their delivery, and provides them with every care and nutritious food for their well-being and good health, said reports.

Moreover, she has made a garden within the Anganwadi centre premises where she grows green vegetables using organic fertilizers and uses those in food cooked for midday meal of the children. Her extraordinary care and diligence for the institution as well as the children has earned her appreciation from various quarters as parents and villagers alike take time out to visit the centre which appears like a park.

Patitapaban Rout, president of the Anganwadi Centre managing committee said, the centre was in a shabby state earlier. “However, after Ekka took charge of the centre, she looked after the children with utmost care like a mother, and decked up the place like a park,” Rout said. “People in the area are extremely happy and excited as the Prime Minister has invited her for the Independence Day celebrations,” he added.

PNN