New Delhi: A majority of semi-urban and rural Indian investors expressed satisfaction with the performance of their investments in 2021, said a survey conducted investment platform Groww.

The survey was conducted among individuals across 357 centres, including semi urban and rural regions. More than half (56.6 per cent) of the responses were received from Tier 4 markets such as Balasore, Medinipur, Ongole, Ballia, Deoria, Sikar, Nadia, Singabhum, and Yadgir, Groww said in a release.

“…A majority of semi-urban and rural Indian investors expressed their satisfaction with the performance of their investments in 2021. About 44 per cent of the respondents were satisfied by the returns generated in 2021,” it said.

While 26 per cent respondents reported incurring losses in 2021, about 30 per cent respondents said their returns exceeded their expectations in 2021.

“Encouraged by the performance of their investments in 2021, semi-urban and rural investors are willing to allocate a higher proportion of their savings to financial assets,” the survey said.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww, said tech investing platforms, a strong regulator, and the government’s push for digitisation have unlocked the access to investing for thousands of retail investors all over the country.

In 2022, investors across India (urban, semi-urban and rural) are keen to explore multiple investment baskets, the survey said.

Stellar initial public offers in 2021 have led 61.2 per cent survey respondents to explore initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2022. Among stocks, the survey said, and added that IT shares are the most preferred with 56 per cent Indians keen to invest in them in 2022.

It further said allocation in 2022 could include IPOs, cryptocurrency and even stocks listed on US stock exchanges.

“About 61.3 per cent of the respondents said they would like to explore IPOs, while 44.8 per cent are willing to test cryptocurrency. Digital Gold and REITs also featured in the list of assets being aimed at in 2022,” Groww said.

Groww is backed by investors, such as Sequoia Capital India, Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and Iconiq Growth.

PTI