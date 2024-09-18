Bhubaneswar: A two-day national seminar titled ‘The Role of Magazines and Periodicals of Odisha for Social Prosperity’ commenced at the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput, Tuesday. Organised by the Department of Odia Language and Literature in collaboration with Visva Bharati Praktani, the event was inaugurated by CUO vice-chancellor Chakradhar Tripathi. Visva Bharati Praktani president Mihir Kumar Sahu joined the occasion as the chief guest, and Fakir Mohan Sahitya Parisad president Laxmikant Tripathy delivered the keynote address. The event was also graced by CUO registrar NC Panda, and academic and administration advisor VC Jha, who attended as guests of honour. Associate professor and department of Odia Language and Literature HoD Rudrani Mohanty, coordinated the seminar and delivered the welcome address.

In his address, Tripathi underscored the importance of the visionary work of Rabindranath Tagore, advocating for the translation of Tagore’s ideas into Odia literature. He highlighted the contributions of social reformers such as Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das and recommended translating these works into English, Hindi, and other languages to broaden their reach. Sahu, speaking at the event, emphasised the role of periodicals in promoting regional literature and noted that alumni of institutions like CUO could play a pivotal role in societal development. Laxmikant Tripathy provided a historical overview of the state’s periodicals, tracing their evolution from Kujibara Partika to contemporary publications and their impact on social reform. Jha discussed the influence of Buddhist literature on social change and drew parallels with the role of periodicals during India’s freedom struggle. He suggested that the seminar’s outcomes should be documented to inform future policy decisions