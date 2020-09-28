New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat PD Vaghela was Monday appointed as chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), according to a Personnel Ministry order. Vaghela is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. He is currently Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. Vaghela has been appointed as the TRAI chief for three years or till he attains the age of 65, the order said.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr PD Vaghela, IAS (GJ:1986), Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” the Personnel Ministry order said.

Vaghela was due to retire Wednesday. He will succeed R S Sharma, who completes his tenure on Wednesday. Sharma was in 2015 appointed as the TRAI chairman for three years. In August 2018, his term was extended till September 30, 2020.

PTI