Udala: More than 150 senior citizens of this town in Mayurbhanj district were feted Sunday in a unique programme titled ‘Ama Gaon Gurujan Pujan Utsav’ in Dihirakula village.

Those that were honoured exuded happiness. “In modern times, cases of children deserting their parents are on the rise. In this context, this programme was really worthwhile. We thank the youths of Dihirakula village who organised such a beautiful festival,” observed some of the senior citizens.

The programme was organised to inculcate a sense of respect towards elders and to imbibe in them the contribution of the parents, said the orgranisers.

The festival was held at the Gopinathjew Melana ground. Senior citizens were escorted to the stage and those who could not were carried on wheelchairs. Near the stage, the members of ‘Gurujan Pujan Committee’ washed their feet and paid obeisance with earthen lamps, incense sticks, sandalwood paste and flowers.

The senior citizens were then presented new sets of clothes and were treated to a lavish lunch. All this happened as students of a nearby school sang bhajans.

On this occasion a meeting was also organised. Among the dignitaries present were Mayurbhanj MP Biseswar Tudu, Udala MLA Bhaskar Chandra Madhei, sub-divisional IPRO Ramesh Chandra Nayak, Radho Plus II college principal Laxmikant Das and social activist Amiya Bal.

The guests spoke on the filial duty and responsibility of the youths in the society.

