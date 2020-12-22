Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance officials Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of senior clerk, R&B Division-1, Bhubaneswar, Asit Kumar Nayak on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Asit Kumar Nayak, son of late Gokulananda Nayak of Kaithpalli village under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district, is residing on plot no LIV 178, Phase IV, Dumduma, under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said, a team of anti-corruption officials conducted simultaneous raids at five places including his three-storied building at LIV 178, Phase IV, Dumduma, one duplex and one plot at Pradhan Sahi, Jatni, parental house at Kaithapalli, Golanthara in Ganjam, one flat at Berhampur in Spectrum Construction and his office room at R&B Division.

The sleuths carried out the simultaneous raids on the strength of search warrant issued by special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raids were learnt to be still going on at the time of filing of this report. And while the value of his total assets is yet to be ascertained, cash amounting to Rs 10, 62, 605 was recovered.

Further details are awaited.

