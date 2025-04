Kochi: Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan died at a private hospital here Friday, party sources said.

He was 75.

Rajasekharan, who was also a member of the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was battling cancer for some time, the sources said.

His funeral will be held in the evening at his home at Chathannoor in Kollam district, they said.