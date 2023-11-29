Jammu: Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo has been appointed as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Arun Kumar Mehta who is due to superannuate at the end of this month.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Union Territories or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory Cadre, will assume charge as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from December 1.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS is hereby appointed as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir with effect from 01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders. This issues with the approval of competent authority,” the ministry said in an order Wednesday.

On November 20, the Central government repatriated Dulloo to his Union Territories cadre after working as secretary of the Department of Border Management under the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Dulloo’s repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.