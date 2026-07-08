Jaipur: The Head of the Department (HoD) of Forensic Medicine at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur, Dr N.L. Disania died by suicide at his residence in the city’s Khatipura area. He was a senior professor and one of the most respected faculty members at the institution.

According to preliminary information, Dr Disania’s family had gone to attend a wedding ceremony Tuesday night, leaving him alone at home. When the family returned Wednesday morning, they found him hanging in a room. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Khatipura, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later shifted to SMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Dr Disania had served the Department of Forensic Medicine for nearly three decades and was widely respected for his contributions to medical education and forensic sciences. A few days earlier, he had attended the inauguration of a state-of-the-art laboratory at SMS Hospital.

The news of Dr Disania’s death has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan’s medical fraternity. SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Hospital Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi, senior faculty members, doctors, and administrative officials reached the hospital after receiving the news and expressed their condolences.

Police reached Dr Disania’s residence in Khatipura soon after being informed. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also inspected the scene as part of the investigation.

The Jhotwara police have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, and police personnel have been deployed outside the mortuary.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the death will become clearer after recording statements from family members and receiving the post-mortem report.

Police have not officially confirmed whether any suicide note was recovered from the scene.

According to sources and some of Dr Disania’s acquaintances, a financial fraud case involving one of his family members had been registered a few years ago. They claimed he had been under considerable mental stress due to the ongoing legal proceedings and concerns over his social reputation. However, police have not established any connection between these claims and the death, and the exact reason behind the alleged suicide remains under investigation.

Family members have not issued any public statement on the matter so far.

Dr Disania dedicated nearly 30 years to SMS Medical College, where he played a significant role in forensic medicine education and research. He is survived by his wife, a son who is pursuing medical studies, and two daughters.