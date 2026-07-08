New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with police and central security forces, is conducting simultaneous raids at 20 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, and West Bengal in connection with a terror conspiracy case, officials said Wednesday.

These raids are being carried out in connection with the NIA’s investigation into a terror-linked radicalisation case registered at the Visakhapatnam (VSKP) branch.

The investigation stems from the March 22 apprehension of a radicalised individual named MoONhammed Rehmatulla Sharif by the Vijayawada Police, officials said.

The raids are being carried out at five locations in Uttar Pradesh, four in Andhra Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, two in Delhi and one each in Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, and West Bengal.

In UP’s Bulandhahr, the homes of cosmetics businessman Abdul Qadir and his two brothers were raided by the NIA. All three are accused of hawala, terror funding, and money laundering.

A team from Visakhapatnam, in three vehicles, raided the three locations simultaneously Wednesday morning. The raid is currently underway in the city’s Inta Rodi neighbourhood.

The NIA team reportedly found large amounts of cash at the homes of Abdul Qadir and his two brothers, Faisal and Bilal. Note counting machines have been ordered. Police from two police stations are deployed outside the house. The team is counting the notes internally.

Security agencies have sealed off Mohalla Inta Rodi and the surrounding area. No outsiders are allowed near the raided locations, nor are anyone inside being allowed to leave.

Meanwhile in Andhra’s Vijayawada, NIA officials began searches in the Vinchipeta area.

The case, which was recently transferred to the NIA, pertains to alleged terror links, according to the investigators.

Earlier in April, Mohammad Rahamatullah Sharif, 23, Md. Danish, 27, and Mirza Sohail Baig, 23, all residents of Vijayawada; Sayeeda Begum, 38, from Hyderabad, and Abdul Salam from Bellary (Karnataka) were arrested in connection with the case. They had shared details of their alleged plans to carry out terror activities in India.

As part of the investigation, NIA officials are conducting searches at the residences of the accused to ascertain whether they had links with any other individuals or organisations.

The investigators had earlier found out that the accused in the terror network case were allegedly working to expand the activities of AQIS and ISIS in India on the direction of foreign handler Al-Hakeem Shukoor.

The accused, who had formed a group called ‘Al-Malik Islamic Youth’, confessed that they had Jihadi tendencies from the beginning, but these got further strengthened after they came in contact with Shukoor.

The accused revealed that on his direction, they were trying to expand AQIS and ISIS activities in the country. They were also trying to incite youth to carry out suicide attacks.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), BNS and the Information Technology Act at Vijayawada Two Town Police Station.

The FIR named 12 accused, hailing from various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.