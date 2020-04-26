Kolkata: A senior doctor employed with the West Bengal government died at a hospital here Sunday, his family members said. A 34-year-old man also became a victim of COVID-19 at the same facility, sources said.

Doctor loses battle against coronavirus

Sixty-year-old Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta was posted as assistant director health services. He was initially admitted to Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital here. Then he was later shifted April 18 to a private hospital in Salt Lake locality. He succumbed to the disease, Sunday.

“After he tested positive for COVID-19, he was first taken to Beliaghata ID hospital. However, his condition deteriorated so he was shifted to the Salt Lake private hospital. The doctor was suffering from respiratory distress and other co-morbidities. He had been on ventilator since he was admitted to the hospital. He died at 1.20am Sunday,” his family members said.

Mamata Banerjee offers condolence

West Bengal Chief Minister expressed ‘pain’ at the death of the doctor. She also extended her condolences to the family of the deceased. Banerjee said that the doctor’s contribution to fight coronavirus will ‘inspire’ others.

“We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, Assistant Director, Health Services in the early hours of today. We are deeply pained with his untimely demise,” Banerjee tweeted.

“His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts. It will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virus with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues,” Banerjee added.

Another patient from the city’s Garden Reach area also died at the same facility at around 7.00am in the morning. He had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week. “The 34-year-old man was admitted to the hospital April 23. He, too, had breathing problems and was put on ventilator. He died today (Sunday) morning,” sources said.

Several calls made to senior government officials for more information on the two fatalities went unanswered. An official under condition of anonymity said, “The reason behind the death of the ADHS is still under investigation.”

Arguments continue

West Bengal has reported a total of 541 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 18 have succumbed to the disease, according to the health department.

However, according to the team sent by the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stands at 571. It has also reported 57 fatalities.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has said that only 18 of 57 fatalities were caused ‘directly due to the disease’. The rest 39 deaths were caused by other severe health conditions called co-morbidities in medical parlance.

PTI