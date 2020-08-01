Mumbai: Questions have been raised on the investigation of Mumbai Police so far in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advocate General of Bihar government Lalit Kishore has alleged that Mumbai Police is not cooperating in the investigation of Bihar Police.

Bihar Police questioned Sushant’s cook Neeraj Friday and came to know some new things from him.

Neeraj was with the deceased actor since May 2019. Neeraj said that when Sushant went to Europe along with Rhea Chakraborty in October 2019, he was alright. But, when he returned around Diwali, he was not feeling well. He was constantly falling prey to some kind of disease. Sushant left his home after Diwali and moved into Rhea’s house. Then later both of them shifted to the late actor’s Bandra’s house.

Referring to the day of the incident, Neeraj said “Sushant was awake at 7 am and he even asked for some chilled water, even though he was not supposed to drink chilled water due to his health condition. Rhea [Chakraborty] mem saab ne mana kiya tha, phir bhi maine unhe normal se thoda thanda paani diya, Paani peene ke baad woh muskuraye aur apne room mein chale gaye.”

According to Neeraj, Sushant drank juice later. He then went to Sushant’s room to ask him about lunch but got no reply. A few hours later, when he still didn’t respond, the door was forced opened and Sushant was found hanging.

Sushant’s fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara was released July 24 on an OTT platform. But, now the makers have decided to release this film on TV as well. Currently, the channel has released its promotional video but has not revealed the date. Reports suggest that the film will be shown on TV 9 August.