Harmanpreet Kaur failed to fire with the bat, but the star player made her mark in the field by taking an absolutely sensational one-handed catch at long-on in the opening ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s catch has now become the talk of the town on social media and soon enough the video went viral on Twitter. West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor looked primed to reach her hundred with a six as she smashed Ekta Bisht down the ground. But from nowhere Harmanpreet Kaur appeared as she leaped in the air and caught the ball with her left hand to complete an exceptional catch.

Have a look at the video below: