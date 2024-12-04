Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex advanced 110 points Wednesday, extending its gains to the fourth day in a row helped by buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share barometer rose by 110.58 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 80,956.33. During the day, it jumped 399.64 points or 0.49 per cent to 81,245.39.

The NSE Nifty rose marginally by 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 24,467.45.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Maruti, ITC, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 3,664.67 crore, according to exchange data.

Among Asian markets, Tokyo settled higher while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended mostly in the positive territory Tuesday.

India’s services PMI slipped to 58.4 in November while employment in the segment recorded robust growth, a monthly survey said Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude firmed up by 0.34 per cent to USD 73.91 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 597.67 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 80,845.75 Tuesday. The Nifty went up by 181.10 points or 0.75 per cent to 24,457.15.

PTI