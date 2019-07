Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty opened higher and traded on a firm note during the early trade Thursday.

At 10:10am, Sensex traded 255.21 points higher at 38,102.86 from its previous close of 37,847.65.

It opened higher at 37,935.02. The broader Nifty was also up 67.75 points or 0.60 per cent at 11,339.05.

Tata Motors and Bank of Baroda are scheduled to announce its June quarter results later in the day.

