New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday wrote to 29 automobile manufacturers, seeking their response on the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage and performance and asked them to reply within seven days.

Kejriwal wrote separate letters to Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Hero MotoCorp, referring to their recent statements that the use of E20 fuel would not affect vehicle mileage.

In his letters, Kejriwal sought a written assurance from these companies that if customers face any reduction in mileage or any impact on their vehicles due to the use of the E20 fuel, they would be compensated by the manufacturers.

There was no immediate reaction available from the three automobile manufacturers.

In a separate communication to 26 other automobile manufacturers, Kejriwal sought their official position on whether E20 can be used in older vehicles, the extent of any impact on mileage and the possibility of mechanical damage.

He also said he would visit petrol pumps and meet automobile mechanics Thursday to understand their views on the use of E20 fuel and discuss its impact on vehicles.

He added that he would also interact with consumers to know their experiences and concerns.

Kejriwal questioned why car manufacturers’ owner manuals have prohibited the use of petrol blended with more than 10 per cent ethanol. Seeking to confirm the claim that E20 reduces mileage by only 4 to 5 per cent, he asked whether the companies would compensate consumers if mileage falls further or vehicle components are damaged.

“I hope every company responds because this is an extremely serious issue for consumers across the country. I also expect all of them to reply within one week, because while their owner manuals say one thing, some companies have publicly said something entirely different,” he added.