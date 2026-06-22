New Delhi: Amid the Ram temple donation row, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that he will visit the temple in Ayodhya June 26.

Every Sanatani is deeply saddened by the theft of offerings in Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple. On Friday, I will go to Shri Ram Temple for darshan, Kejrwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Last week, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that an FIR be registered against officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, alleging corruption and theft of donations.

June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT following a request from the temple trust after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram temple surfaced.