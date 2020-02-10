Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened in the red on Monday with sensex falling over 200 points and Nifty also trading in the negative. At 10.30 a.m. sensex was trading at 40,831.91, down by 309 points or 0.76 per cent.

The broader Nifty was also trading in the red at 11,996.85, down by 102 points or 0.84 per cent. The downslide was caused by investors who took money off the table amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on global economy.

The 30 share index Sensex opened at 41,166 and Nifty opened at 12,102.35 Monday morning when trading began.