Mumbai: The Union Budget for financial year 2020-21 has so far been unable to bring cheer to the market and the equity indices slumped with the BSE Sensex falling over 700 points.

Around 1.30 p.m, the Sensex touched an intra-day low of 40,015.37, 708.12 points lower than the previous close of 40,723.49 points.

However, it has recovered from the low and at 1.39 p.m. it was trading at 40,188.53, lower by 534.96 points or 1.31 percent from the previous close of 40,723.49

It had opened at 40,753.18, and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,905.78 and a low of 40,015.37 points.

The gainers on the Sensex so far were Hindustan Unilever, TCS, ITC, Infosys and HCL Technologies. The major losers were Larsen and Toubro, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,799.85, lower by 162.25 points, or 1.36 percent from the previous close.