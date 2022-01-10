Mumbai: The BSE Sensex shot up over 650 points to surge past the 60,000-level while the NSE Nifty settled above 18,000 Monday as participants showed keen interest in IT and financial shares ahead of the Q3 earnings season.

Starting off on a positive note, the 30-share BSE benchmark hit the day’s high of 60,427.36, before ending at 60,395.63, higher by 650.98 points or 1.09 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed 190.60 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 18,003.30.

On the Sensex chart, Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank emerged as prominent gainers.

In contrast, Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were among the major laggards.

Analysts said the Q3 corporate results announcements starting this week from the IT majors and HDFC Bank are likely to set the trend for the crucial tech and banking segments.

Elsewhere in Asia, the bourses ended on a subdued note as investors awaitedUS inflation data.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth Rs 496.27 crore Friday, according to stock exchange data.