Rome: Juventus’ winless run has extended to three games as they squandered a 2-0 lead on their way to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo in their latest encounter in Serie A.

Wednesday, the Bianconeri were up by two goals just 12 minutes into the game when Gonzalo Higuain smashed in from point-blank range seven minutes after Danilo’s opener, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Sassuolo came back in dramatic fashion as Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo each scored to help the home side take the lead.

The Old Lady then threw on Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot, and forced an equaliser in the 64th minute when Alex Sandro headed home Rodrigo Bentancur’s corner.

Despite their latest setback, Juventus still remain top of the Serie A table with 77 points, seven ahead of second-placed Atalanta.

Elsewhere, AC Milan continued their unbeaten run as the Rossoneri rallied to defeat Parma 3-1 at the San Siro.

Jasmin Kurtic’s goal before the break put Parma in front, but Hakan Calhanoglu was inspirational in the second half, as the Turk scored one and then assisted Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli to turn the game around.

The win, coupled with Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Bologna, sent Milan close to the Europa League qualifying places with 53 points.

Roma claimed their third consecutive victory after beating Hellas Verona 2-1 at home, with Jordan Veretout and Edin Dzeko on target.

In other games Wednesday, Lazio and Udinese played out a 0-0 draw, Sampdoria dominated Cagliari 3-0, while Lecce lost 3-1 at home to Fiorentina.

IANS