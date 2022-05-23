Bolangir: A road accident which claimed the life of a youth and rendered two others critical before the RTO office here Saturday, took a curious turn Sunday as the CCTV footage featuring the scene has revealed that the accident was nothing but a preplanned murder over past enmity and property dispute. The matter came to the fore after the CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media platforms.

The deceased was identified as Srikant Bagh, 30 and the injured as Sanu Nayak, a hotel owner. The second injured person is the accused Chittaranjan Mohanty who was driving the mini-truck. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital near the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) under police custody.

The deceased Srikant and injured Sanu’s family members have alleged that the accused tried to mow them down under the wheels of the truck over past enmity. The incident has sent shockwaves in the town as police detained Chittaranjan Mohanty including two others and interrogated them in this connection. Sources said that family members of Sanu and Chittaranjan were on loggerheads over acquiring of IDCO and government lands.

Acting on the allegations of the family members of the deceased and the injured Sanu, Bolangir police seized the CCTV footage and launched further investigation into the matter. The series accidents occurred at RTO Office Square on NH-26 at 11.26am Saturday. A mini truck from Titlagarh end came rushing at great speed and rammed a bike and then hit a tree on roadside and then a cow and finally a truck in front.

Srikant Bag who was riding as pillion on the bike succumbed to head injuries while two others, Sanu and Chittaranjan were critical after a 407 truck hit their bike near the Bolangir RTO office, Saturday. However, a few locals who witnessed the accident from close quarters smelt something unusual from the truck driver’s activity. Meanwhile, Sanu’s father and the kin of the deceased suspected a foul play and lodged complaints with the police.