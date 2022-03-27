Balasore: As the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore is all set to start a series of flight trial of some missiles, the district administration has started relocating people from the nearby areas to ward off any possible mishaps.

According to sources, the series trial will be conducted from March 27 to 30 for which a meeting under the chairmanship of Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty was held Friday.

As per information, about 7,000 people residing in Khadusahi, Kusumulipahi, Bhimpur Pahi, Tundar Pahi, Jaydevkasba Pahi and Shajannagar Pani have been identified for their relocation to various temporary camps, particularly in some UP schools, cyclone shelters.

The people to be affected by such trials have been alerted about their temporary relocation via public address systems.

The Collector has directed the officials concerned to ensure that people get their payment for relocation, apart from necessary arrangements.

The locals have been asked to produce their identity cards and Aadhaar cards while receiving their payments.

PNN