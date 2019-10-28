Viagra is a brand name for the generic drug sildenafil. It is a powerful drug that increases blood flow to the penis so you can get and maintain an erection. It’s effective, but can cause some side effects.

Below are some of the serious side effects of Viagra.

Affects sexual desire: It’s a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor. PDE-5 is an enzyme that can stop you from having an erection. This medication is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). While it helps you temporarily maintain an erection so you can have s*x, it does not cure ED. You still need mental or physical stimulation to get an erection.

Circulatory System: One of the more common side effects is flushing, or redness. This medication can cause a decrease in blood pressure, particularly one to two hours after taking it. If you already have low blood pressure, discuss the pros and cons of Viagra with your doctor.

Cardiovascular patients: For most people, sexual activity is good for cardiovascular health. However, if you have cardiovascular disease, you should ask your doctor if it’s safe for you to take Viagra. You should also avoid Viagra if your doctor advised you not to have sex.

Heart Patients: You should not take Viagra if you have had a stroke, heart attack, or have unstable angina. Certain drug interactions can harm your heart. Avoid taking PDE-5 inhibitors if you also use long lasting alpha blockers or take medications that contain nitrates.

Reproductive System: Viagra can be quite effective, but it’s no magic pill. It does nothing for your libido. You still need some kind of stimulation to get an erection.

Priapism: A rare, but serious side effect, is priapism. That’s when you get an erection that lasts for a long period of time. It can become quite painful. If you have an erection that lasts for more than four hours, seek immediate medical attention.