New Delhi: The services on a section of Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were affected briefly Friday due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 11.23 a.m., the DMRC said: “Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines.”

At 11.41 a.m., in another tweet, it informed that the normal services have resumed in the section.

With 37 stations, the Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. It is the third-longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network.