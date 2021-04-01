Puri: The servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple here had to perform Mahasnana niti or rituals of purification of bathing of the deities after a servitor urinated inside the temple Thursday.

According to a source, the elderly servitor was near the Bhitara Katha of the temple. It was around 11:30 am when the servitor urinated involuntarily there. Bhitara Katha in the temple is the last point of entry for devotees.

The incident necessitated Mahasnana niti of the deities, leading to suspension of all rituals and closure of darshan for two hours.

Mahasnana niti is observed when someone accidentally touches the deities, spits, urinates, or gets injured inside the temple.

Notably, a servitor, identified as Kunu Mohapatra was injured when a portion of the Ugra Nrusingha idol came off the Ugra Nrusingha temple and fell on him March 28. The seriously injured servitor was first rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) and from there to a Bhubaneswar based hospital.

